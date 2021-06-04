SmileyCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $185.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $996,109.45 and $185.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

