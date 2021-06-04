Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,610,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,176,654 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.