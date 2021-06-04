Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.80. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

