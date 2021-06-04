SONM One Day Volume Reaches $483,332.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. SONM has a market capitalization of $89.39 million and approximately $483,332.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

