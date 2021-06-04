SONO (SONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,943.62

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, SONO has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. SONO has a market cap of $39,943.62 and $18.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,561.66 or 1.00009191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.01105626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.16 or 0.00522293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00385614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00083271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

