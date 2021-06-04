S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $55,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $381.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.63. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

