Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $91,801.73 and approximately $350.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.01006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.09877178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

