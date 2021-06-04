SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.05 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.