SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 207.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,354,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $104,881,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $23,005,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,214,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94.

