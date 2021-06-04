SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

