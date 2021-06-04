SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 36,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 3,512 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,419. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.22.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

