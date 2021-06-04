Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Down 7.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 34,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 642.34%.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

