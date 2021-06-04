Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $34,740.69

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $34,740.69 and $369.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00485261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

