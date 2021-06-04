SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $221,668.58 and $54.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.23 or 1.00041108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01101227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00521099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00384556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004090 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

