Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($3.32). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 876,191 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 10,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56). Insiders acquired 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,346 over the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.