Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,615. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

