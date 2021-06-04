Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,615. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
