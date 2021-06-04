Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $997,673.46 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. 8,975,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

