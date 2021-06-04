SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,544 ($20.17). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,538 ($20.09), with a volume of 1,643,601 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,506.38 ($19.68).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.71. The company has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

