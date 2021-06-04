STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of STAAR Surgical worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

STAA stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.96.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.