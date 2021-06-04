Stafi (FIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.93 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00265514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

