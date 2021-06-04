STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

