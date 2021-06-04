Stakinglab Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,053.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

