Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0179

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $3.35 million and $60,476.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

