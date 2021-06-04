Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. 137,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

