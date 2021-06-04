Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 102,753 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.23% of Starbucks worth $291,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.41. 126,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

