Starname (IOV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $262,834.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

