Starname (IOV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $280,498.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

