Starname (IOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,498.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $5.56 million and $280,498.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

