State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $20,394,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

