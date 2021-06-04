State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,691 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

