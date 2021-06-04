State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.