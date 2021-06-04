State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.