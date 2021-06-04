State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

