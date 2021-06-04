State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 185,575 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 742.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,301 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

