State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,017 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

