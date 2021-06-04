State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 210.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

