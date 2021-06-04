State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,021 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

