State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,655 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of VEREIT worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

