State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,330 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of PVH worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

