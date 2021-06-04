State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,630 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Post worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

