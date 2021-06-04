State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,630 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Post worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65.
POST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
