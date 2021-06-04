State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,890 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ITT worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

