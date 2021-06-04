State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The New York Times worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The New York Times by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $42.13 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

