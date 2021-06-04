State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.