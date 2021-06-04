State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,461,265. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.