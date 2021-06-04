State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 17,050 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.