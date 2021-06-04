State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 65,303 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 207.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $427,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,585,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,579,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $2,543,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 773,779 shares of company stock worth $57,286,540. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.