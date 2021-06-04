State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,228 shares of company stock worth $10,965,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

