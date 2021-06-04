State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,033 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.01 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

