State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

