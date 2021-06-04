State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $123,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $309.43 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.57 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

